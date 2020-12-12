Australia Embarks On Its First Ever Psychedelic Drug Study To Treat Anxiety

Australia PA Images/Pixabay

Researchers in Melbourne, Australia are preparing to launch a world-first clinical trial to investigate whether psilocybin – the active ingredient in ‘magic mushrooms’ – could help treat people suffering from severe persistent anxiety.

This trial, sponsored by Monash University, is regarded to be amongst the world’s largest studies into the use of psychedelic drugs for mental health related purposes, and is expected to elevate Australia’s status in the emerging field of psychedelic-assisted therapy.

This innovative new treatment model sees therapists administer a high dose of mind-altering drugs to a mental health patient during a series of psychotherapy sessions.

Canada Is Allowing People With Depression To Do Psychedelic Mushrooms

As reported by The Age, this follows the launch of Australia’s very first approved trial of psychedelic-assisted therapy at Melbourne’s St Vincent’s Hospital, where palliative care patients were treated with psilocybin in an attempt to reduce anxiety and depression.

Chief principal investigator and Monash research fellow, Paul Liknaitzky, told The Age that current approaches to mental illness are unsuccessful in many cases. Only around half are said to respond to available psychological or pharmacological treatments, with relapse being a frequent occurence.

The team will look into whether or not a synthetic type of magic mushrooms could be used to safely and effectively treat generalised anxiety disorder, which is said to affect an approximate 6% of Australians at some time in their lives.

A second trial will look into whether MDMA – or ‘ecstasy’ – could be used to treat patients living with intractable post-traumatic stress disorder.