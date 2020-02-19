Australian Woman Whose Breast Implants Could Cause Cancer Told Not To Remove Them

I was also having all these crazy stomach problems ever since I got the implants put in, but I didn’t think of the two as related at all. Being in the health and wellness industry, I know that women’s allergies can change every few years, so I figured I was just developing new allergies and cut out sugar, gluten, dairy, and grains. I barely ate meat. I did regular detoxes. And my gut was still a mess.

[…] But in July 2019, I found out that my implants had been recalled. I reached out to my original plastic surgeon, and he was like, ‘You’re fine, there’s nothing wrong with them, don’t take them out for no reason.’ I contacted the manufacturer for more info, and that was useless too, so I put it on the back-burner.