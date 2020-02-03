Bodybuilder Struggles To Stay Awake Fighting Coronavirus 'On The Frontline' @yuanherong1229/Instagram

A Chinese bodybuilder has pledged her commitment to fighting the coronavirus on the frontline.

Advert

Instagram star Yuan Herong has an impressive following thanks to her many pictures and videos of her incredible muscles.

But, not only is Herong a talented athlete, she also works as a doctor and is now working on the fight against the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Writing on Instagram, the blogger said:

Advert

The healers are all treated through traditional Chinese medicine and other symptomatic treatment. We will try our best to do a good job in prevention and treatment.

The physician previously shared a photo of herself in full scrubs earlier this week, explaining how she ‘must be on the front line’, adding that she was doing her ‘best to help the epidemic’.

Herong is currently training for a bodybuilding competition on top of her medical work, despite the global health emergency.

She wrote:

In order to prevent infection after work, I still insist on fitness at home. Use cabbage as dumbbell.

Another post shows Herong looking visibly exhausted as she tells her followers there’s expected to be a ‘turning point’ around the Lantern Festival, when experts predicted the number of people infected will be reduced, ‘but the virus will mutate, adding ‘so we can’t be careless’.

Bodybuilder Struggles To Stay Awake Fighting Coronavirus 'On The Frontline' yuanherong1229/Instagram

Advert

It comes after the first coronavirus outside of China was confirmed. A 44-year-old Chinese man died in the Philippines after travelling from Wuhan in Hubei province, which is the epicentre of the outbreak.

The World Health Organisation said it believes the man was infected before he made the trip on January 21. The 38-year-old woman he was travelling with is currently under observation.

Bodybuilder Struggles To Stay Awake Fighting Coronavirus 'On The Frontline' PA Images

Rabindra Abeyasinghe, a World Health Organisation in the Philippines, said:

This is the first reported death outside China. However, we need to take into mind that this is not a locally acquired case. This patient came from the epicentre of this outbreak.

The man is said to have showed signs of improvement initially, before his condition rapidly deteriorated over a 24 hour period.

So far, more than 360 people have died from the virus, with 17,000 infections confirmed in China and more than 150 confirmed elsewhere in the world.

The Chinese government has accused the US of causing ‘panic’ by denying entry to foreign nationals who had visited China in the past two weeks.