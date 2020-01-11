Boss Rewards Non-Smokers With An Extra Four Days Annual Leave
As a non-smoker, I’d argue there’s nothing more frustrating than seeing your colleagues casually saunter in and out of the office whenever they please, to take regular smoking breaks.
If fact, I’d say us non-smokers are most definitely owed some time back for loyally sticking to our duties while our colleagues come and go, and it seems I’m not the only one who thinks so.
One generous boss, from Stratton, Wiltshire, has even given his non-smoking staff an extra four days of annual leave.
Training company managing director Don Bryden reckons workers who smoke can spend up to an hour a day taking smoke breaks throughout the working day.
So, he’s vowed to pay it back to those hardworking staff who remain in the work place, ploughing on while their colleagues take regular trips outside.
Speaking to the Swindon Advertiser, he said:
They have four, five or even ten cigarettes a day and take around ten minutes outside each time.
I looked at the other guys during these breaks and they’re always on the phones, typing away and trying to do their work, so I thought they should be compensated.
Last year, I saw something on social media suggesting that workers who don’t smoke should have an extra four days off.
Don, who runs logistics firm KCJ Training and Employment Solutions, went on to say that some of his staff even vowed to quit when they heard the news.
He said:
Funnily enough, when I made the announcement some of the workers said they weren’t going to smoke any more, but it doesn’t work like that.
If they can give up smoking for 12 months, I’ll give them the extra four days.
One of his staff, who happens to be a non-smoker, Krzystof Krzywozeka, said:
Don mentioned it a few weeks ago but I thought he was just suggesting it and nothing would happen.
It’s absolutely amazing, I think it’s a great idea.
Dom added:
I’ve worked for recruitment for national and private businesses for 20 years and, a lot of the time, you get used and abused and you just become a number.
I’m trying to give something back to the staff, little incentives to encourage them.
If that’s not motivation to give your lungs a bit of a break, I don’t know what is.
If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
CreditsSwinton Advertiser
Swinton Advertiser
Boss of Stratton firm gives non-smoking employees four extra days off