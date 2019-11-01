Botched Butt Lift Surgery Leaves Woman Needing Surgery For Gaping Wounds

FocusOn News

A woman from Brazil is lucky to be alive after suffering horrific injuries in the pursuit of the perfect bum.

Angela Pedrosa was forced to spend more than two months in hospital after a botched bum lift saw her have 300mls of industrial silicone injected into her behind.

Doctors in Rio de Janeiro managed to save the 26-year-old’s life by taking out the infected and decomposed tissue from her bottom, but she was left with two huge, crater-like scars following the procedure.

The mum-of-three says she’s been left in constant pain and her self-esteem has been shattered as a result of the scars left behind.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t end there for Pedrosa, who was told on Wednesday she’ll need even more surgery to repair the damage and reconstruct her disfigured behind – by transferring fat from areas of her body to create more fullness where the scars remain on her bum.

This will be the 26-year-old’s second butt lift procedure, which – according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons – has one of the highest mortality rates of any cosmetic procedure.

Unfortunately, Pedrosa feels as though she doesn’t have any alternative because of the constant discomfort she feels due to her scars.

In September, surgeons attempted to use liposuction to mould the shape of her behind by taking fat from her thighs, but her body rejected the deposits, and they began to rot.

Doctors have said her ‘left cheek requires more filler’ after the surgery left her with a lopsided bottom.

So, after taking some time to recover from her previous surgery, Pedrosa will return to the operating table where more fat will be removed from her stomach in an attempt to balance out the shape of her booty.

Brazilian butt lifts are extremely risky because the fat, taken from one area of the body and inserted into the buttocks, has more chance of staying in place if it is inserted into muscle. However, injecting it too deeply into muscle can cause serious problems.

If the fat isn’t deposited correctly, it can lead to a fat embolism, which is when fat enters the bloodstream and blocks a blood vessel. This can lead to serious health complications and even death. Last year, 29-year-old Leah Cambridge died after suffering three heart attacks during a Brazilian butt lift operation when fat entered her bloodstream and her oxygen levels dropped.

In a 2017 survey, 692 surgeons reported 32 cases of death from fat embolism and 103 non-fatal cases, however it’s widely believed there are many more that go unreported.

Fat embolism was recently identified as the leading cause of death in aesthetic surgery, with death rate from fat embolisms believed to be as high as one in 3,000.

