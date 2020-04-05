Brave Six-Year-Old With Cystic Fibrosis Beats Coronavirus After Being Quarantined For Two Weeks In Tennessee
A six-year-old boy with cystic fibrosis has successfully recovered from coronavirus.
Joseph Bostin, from Clarkville in Tennessee, gleefully grinned on camera, telling people, ‘I’m a cystic fibrosis warrior and I beat COVID-19!’
The brave young boy became ill after contracting the virus last month, leaving his mum Sabrina worrying for his health as a result of his existing medical conditions.
Because of his cystic fibrosis, Joseph is in the higher risk category for contracting the virus, meaning he could’ve potentially faced serious complications while fighting it.
Cystic fibrosis is a genetic condition that affects the lungs and other organs, and those with the condition often produce a thick mucus substance that can clog their lungs and make it difficult to breathe.
Sabrina has been keeping worried followers up to date with the youngster’s condition on social media, giving accounts of his symptoms, which began with a bad cough and a fever.
Fortunately, after several days, Joseph’s fever began to subside, and on March 27 Sabrina shared a photo of him writing, ‘He actually woke up fever free and had a better night’s sleep last night and we did too! Coughing and headache this morning but he is smiling, eating and happy!’
On March 29, Joseph began to regain his strength, with his mum saying, ‘He is happy and his contagious smile is back!’
Sabrina wrote:
The energy has made its way back and the cough is beginning to subside! Our little Ninja is coming back from this virus!
By March 31, the Bostain family were pretty much back into the same routine and Joseph was ‘doing great!’
Joseph’s mum added:
I just want to say I think we are back to somewhat of a normal routine for Joseph and our household! Joseph is doing great! We still have a small cough and some minor stomach issues but overall we have a happy, hungry, active young man that feels 95% better!
We will continue our quarantine here at home taking all the same precautions as we were even when our quarantine is up! I will continue to keep Joseph out of arms way from the public for a time so I know that he will remain healthy! [sic]
And things went from good to great on April 1, when Sabrina took to Facebook with a heartwarming update, except this time, Joseph gave us the update himself.
Grinning at the camera, Joseph said: ‘I’m a cystic fibrosis warrior and I beat COVID-19!’
What a hero.
