Brave Six-Year-Old With Cystic Fibrosis Beats Coronavirus After Being Quarantined For Two Weeks In Tennessee

I just want to say I think we are back to somewhat of a normal routine for Joseph and our household! Joseph is doing great! We still have a small cough and some minor stomach issues but overall we have a happy, hungry, active young man that feels 95% better!

We will continue our quarantine here at home taking all the same precautions as we were even when our quarantine is up! I will continue to keep Joseph out of arms way from the public for a time so I know that he will remain healthy! [sic]