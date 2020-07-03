California Partygoer Who Warned People Don’t Be ‘Idiot Like Me’ Dies Of Coronavirus

Partygoer Who Warned People Don't Be 'Idiot Like Me' Dies Of Coronavirus Thomas Macias/Facebook

A man who died from coronavirus expressed his regret at not following social distancing rules after he attended a party that infected 12 people.

Advert

Thomas Macias, from California, died from COVID-19 on June 21, just a day after posting on Facebook his regret for not taking the pandemic seriously enough.

‘Some of you may know, but most don’t. I f*cked up and went out a couple of weeks ago and I contracted the corona virus,’ he wrote.

Partygoer Who Warned People Don't Be 'Idiot Like Me' Dies Of Coronavirus Thomas Macias/Facebook

‘Because of my stupidity I put my mom and sisters and my family’s health in jeopardy. This has been a very painful experience.’

Advert

The 51-year-old added:

This is no joke. If you have to go out wear a mask and practice social distancing. Don’t be a f*cking idiot like me. Hopefully with God’s help. I’ll be able to survive this.

The next day, Macias sadly succumbed to the illness and passed away, NBC News reports.

Macias, who worked as a truck driver, was in the higher risk category because he was overweight and had diabetes. He had initially been following social distancing rules laid out by Governor of California Gavin Newsom, since he ordered the state to stay home in March. Macias had been quarantining and only going out when necessary, according to his brother-in-law Gustavo Lopez.

Partygoer Who Warned People Don't Be 'Idiot Like Me' Dies Of Coronavirus Thomas Macias/Facebook/NBC

However, when restrictions began to ease in June, Macias decided to attend a party with his friends, where it later transpired 12 of them had contracted the virus.

One of his friends, who had also been at the party, contacted Macias to say they had tested positive for COVID-19, so he took a test on June 16 and received a positive result just two days later.

Sadly, it wasn’t long before the 51-year-old’s condition deteriorated and on June 21 he was taken to hospital to be put on a ventilator before passing away that same night.

Advert

Macias’s sister Veronica Lopez, has said her brother was a ‘good guy’, who wanted to warn people: ‘This is a real thing. It’s serious and it kills people.’

Partygoer Who Warned People Don't Be 'Idiot Like Me' Dies Of Coronavirus Thomas Macias/Facebook

His family are now sharing his message to urge everyone to take the virus seriously.

In the last week and a half alone, California has seen a huge spike in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases, with 7,149 diagnosed on June 23. So far, a total of 223,000 people have tested positive in the state, while almost 6,000 people have died from the virus.

Hopfully, Macias’s stark warning will encourage others to ensure they’re following guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Macias’s family with funeral costs. You can donate here.