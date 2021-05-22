CDC Warns Against Kissing And Cuddling Chickens In Salmonella Warning

PA Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned US citizens against cuddling and kissing chickens as part of a salmonella warning.

The CDC is currently investigating a salmonella outbreak after 163 people were reported ill across 43 states. The hygiene agency fears many more people have fallen ill because of the outbreak, which they have linked to backyard poultry.

As a result, the CDC is giving US citizens advice on how to avoid falling ill, including the best way to keep chickens.

The CDC recommends people wash their hands for twenty seconds after touching poultry and keep a safe distance from the animal. In fact, the CDC notes people should keep the animal outside of the home and not touch the areas where ducks or chickens roam.

While these may seem like pretty standard measures to reduce the spread of a bacterial infection, the advice also made it abundantly clear that you shouldn’t treat poultry like a pet. The CDC wrote, ‘Don’t kiss or snuggle the birds, as this can spread germs to your mouth and make you sick’.

The measures are intended to decrease the numbers impacted by the salmonella outbreak as infections can have serious consequences. There are 1.35 million salmonella infections in the US every year, and the illness can take the form of ‘diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps.’ Not only that but it leads to approximately 420 deaths in the country each year.

Children, elderly people and those with a compromised immune system are ‘more likely to have severe illness’ warns the CDC.

While there haven’t been any fatalities, the latest outbreak has seen children falling ill in a third of all cases. The new outlines from the CDC will help save lives and further infections, and reduce the numbers of those impacted by salmonella.

