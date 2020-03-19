Chinese City Plasters Hero Healthcare Workers’ Faces On Buildings

While times are arguably tough for everyone right now, I think we can all agree that medical professionals are the heroes of the hour.

And so, while our doctors, nurses, care assistants and all healthcare workers toil day and night to care for those affected by COVID-19, it’s only fair they get the recognition they deserve for that hard work.

Over in China, where the outbreak is believed to have begun, a Chinese city is plastering the faces of heroic doctors and nurses on buildings and screens as healthcare workers return from coronavirus-hit Wuhan.

Chinese City Plasters Hero Medics' Faces On Buildings AsiaWire

The city of Fuzhou, capital of Fujian Province in East China, gave a well-deserved hero’s welcome to two groups of medical workers as they landed at the city’s main airport yesterday, March 18.

More than 200 doctors and nurses who had been assisting in some of Wuhan’s 16 temporary hospitals were finally able to return home after the last was closed over the weekend, as the city reported zero new cases for the first time since the outbreak began.

LED screens across Fuzhou – including buses, metro stations, public squares, shopping centres and office buildings – projected the images of nine different medical workers who had been sent to assist in the health crisis.

The faces of doctors, nurses, paramedics and ambulance drivers are now being projected on 7,621 screens as the province gradually brings home – in 12 batches – a total of 1,393 health workers sent to the heart of the deadly outbreak.

Absolute heroes.