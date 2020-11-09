PA Images

A coronavirus vaccine could be just around the corner, as it has been revealed the primary vaccine candidate is 90% effective.

The Pfizer/BioNTech candidate is said to be performing much better than experts had ever hoped for, according to its manufacturers.

This particular vaccine is one of dozens currently in phase three testing, and involves injecting a part of the virus’s genetic code into a person, to allow their body to train its immune system against it – which is a completely experimental approach.

Covid-19 Vaccine Candidate Is 90% Effective, Manufacturer Says PA Images

Dr Albert Bourla, the Pfizer chairman and CEO, said as per The Guardian: ‘Today is a great day for science and humanity. The first set of results from our phase 3 Covid-19 vaccine trial provides the initial evidence of our vaccine’s ability to prevent Covid-19.’

He added:

We are reaching this critical milestone in our vaccine development program at a time when the world needs it most with infection rates setting new records, hospitals nearing over-capacity and economies struggling to reopen.

Regulators previously said they would approve any vaccine that is 50% or more effective, and no serious side effects have been reported from the trial.

Covid-19 Vaccine Candidate Is 90% Effective, Manufacturer Says PA Images

The phase three trials will continue until there have been 164 confirmed cases, so it’s likely that the success rate could change before they come to an end. However, the results so far give a huge amount of hope of public health leaders that a potential end of the ongoing pandemic could be in sight.

So far, more than 43,000 people have been involved in the current phase of the trial, and the manufacturer says that people from Black and ethnic minority backgrounds also appear to have been protected by the vaccine, despite being at higher risk.

The company will be busy gathering all the safety data together until the third week of November, and then a dossier will be submitted to regulators for approval. As it stands, all the data points toward a vaccine being approved, which means we could be looking at health care workers being administered the vaccine by the end of the year.

Pfizer says it believes it will be able to supply 50 million doses by the end of this year, and around 1.3 billion by the end of 2021, while the UK is reported to have already put in an order of 30 million doses for the vaccine, according to the BBC.