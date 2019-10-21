Dad Left With 15-Inch Scar After Spot Turns Out To Be Skin Cancer

Ryan Glossop/Facebook

A dad has been left with a huge 15-inch scar after what he believed to be an innocent spot turned out to be skin cancer.

Ryan Glossop from Perth, Western Australia, went to get the spot on the back of his neck checked out when a friend of his told him one of their friends had passed away from skin cancer.

This was a decision the 37-year-old later learned would save his life, after doctors revealed the mole was cancerous.

Father-of-two Ryan had three operations before surgeons finally decided to remove a huge chunk of flesh from the back of his neck.

Sharing Ryan’s story, his wife Fallon Glossop wrote on Facebook:

In May 2019 a large area of skin from his neck and back needed to be taken. So, in his 4th surgery, Ryan had a skin graft, removing skin from both legs to cover section on his neck and back.

This whole experience has been hugely challenging for all of us, but if anything good is to come out of this, it is that we now want to help raise more awareness of skin cancer.

She continued:

Melanoma accounts for 10 per cent of all skin cancers, which is why it is so important that everyone has regular skin checks. Your life is too precious to just bake yourself in the sun and not worry about your skin.

She went on to explain that Ryan had undergone more than 40 neck and back biopsies since he was diagnosed in November.

In the last operation, the dad-of-two had an 8cm by 40cm piece of skin removed, according to reports in the MailOnline.

As per the publication, Ryan said:

Going through that was scary at first, but then once they said ‘if we can get this skin graft done, we think you’ll be in the clear’, it was more dealing with the fact I’d have fairly significant scars.

He went on to say that it wasn’t until he started working in the mining industry that he heard about skin checks and he eventually got a test at his work.

The couple are now raising money for Melanoma Cancer Support Association of WA.

