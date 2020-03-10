Devon Toddler With Rare Condition Is ‘Always Smiling’ Despite People’s Nasty Comments

He’s phobic of people and that puts a lot of strain on the family. We have horrible comments and questions whenever we leave the house. Sometimes it just breaks your heart.

I always have people asking me what’s wrong with him and [saying] that I should take him to hospital because he has jaundice. We get lots of people saying negative things such as asking why he looks like a Minion and that he looks like Shrek or the Grinch.

Every time we go out as a family there’s a constant reminder about Logan’s condition. We can’t just leave the house and have a normal day out, we have to be stopped and reminded by someone about how poorly he is.