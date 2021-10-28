Doctor Creates World’s First Unisex Condom

Wondaleaf

The first ‘unisex condom’ has been created by a Malaysian gynaecologist, in the hopes of encouraging people to take ‘better control of their sexual health’.

John Tang Ing Chinh, a gynaecologist and founder of medical supplies firm Twin Catalyst Sdn Bhd, created the ‘Wondaleaf Unisex Condom’ out of medical grade material, which is typically used for the dressing of wounds or other injuries.

The condoms are described as ‘thin, unique, unisex’ and even ‘stick-on’.

Having already gone through a ‘number’ of clinical trials, Tang is feeling ‘optimistic’ about the condom’s development, Reuters reports.

He hopes that, regardless of anyone’s sex or sexual orientation, the condoms can help people make safer choices when it comes to having sex.

Tang summed up the condom as ‘basically a regular condom with an adhesive covering’, which ‘attaches to the vagina or penis, as well as covering the adjacent area for extra protection’.

According to Wondaleaf’s website, the condom’s ‘default configuration is an internal condom, but the centrally located non-adhesive pouch can be inverted to become an external condom.’

It states:

Wondaleaf Unisex Condom’s unique adhesive properties allow a user to wear the condom long before anticipated sexual activity so intimacy will not be interrupted.

Tang pressed that ‘you often don’t realise that it’s there’ once it’s on, as the condom is made from the thin and flexible material polyurethane. However, despite it’s comfort, the material is also strong and waterproof, he noted.

Tang hopes the condoms will act as a ‘meaningful addition to the many contraceptive methods used in the prevention of unintended pregnancies and sexually transmitted diseases’.

It is hoped the condoms will be available commercially from December, and that the company can provide ‘innovative and affordable products that can contribute positively to the provision of medical services to all’.