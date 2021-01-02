Doctor Left 'Disgusted' By Maskless Protesters Chanting 'Covid Is A Hoax' Outside Hospital mbklee_/Twitter

A junior doctor working in A&E described himself as ‘disgusted’ and ‘heartbroken’ at seeing a crowd of maskless people shouting ‘COVID is a hoax’ outside his hospital.

Dr. Matthew Lee had just finished working the late shift at St Thomas’ Hospital in Central London on New Year’s Eve when he was met with ‘hundreds of maskless, drunk people in huge groups’ outside the building.

Advert 10

Footage showed members of the public holding drinks, signs and a megaphone, with no evidence of social distancing and not a protective face mask in sight.

You can see the scene below:

Dr. Lee said members of the crowd were shouting ‘COVID is a hoax’ with complete disregard to the fact that hundreds of people were ‘sick and dying’ of the virus just inside the hospital.

Advert 10

Sharing the footage on Twitter, he wrote: ‘Why do people still not realise the seriousness of this pandemic?’

The UK government increased restrictions on December 30 after different households were allowed to gather on Christmas Day.

Three quarters of the country has been placed in tier 4, meaning people should only leave their homes when absolutely necessary, as cases continue to rise following the discovery of a new, more transmittable variant of the virus.

Christmas PA

Advert 10

Following on from his initial tweet, Dr. Lee said he was ‘disgusted but mostly heartbroken’.

He continued:

I wish people could see the amount of #COVID19 and death in hospitals, and the sacrifices that healthcare workers make. This week alone has been so tough. Their ignorance is hurting others. I really wish people would keep themselves safe.

Advert 10

According to the latest government data taken on January 1, 53,285 people tested positive for the virus on New Year’s Day. The country also reported a further 613 fatalities, including the death of an eight-year-old child.

A total of 319,912 people tested positive in the previous seven days, up 30.6% from the week before.

Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan shared Lee’s video on Twitter, describing the footage as ‘disgusting’ and adding: ‘These morons shame Britain.’

He re-posted the video a few hours later, writing:

Advert 10

Still seething about this. If it’s a hoax, let’s take all these imbeciles inside the COVID ward without PPE. See how brave they feel when confronted with the reality of people choking to death.

Morgan is one of thousands of people condemning the actions of those who gathered outside the hospital, with other Twitter users describing the scene as ‘unbelievable’ and ‘ridiculous’.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 84,000,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the world since the outbreak began.