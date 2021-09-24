Doctor Reveals Why Everyone Has The Same Cold Right Now

@Dr.karanr/TikTok

People all across the UK appear to be battling a cold right now. It turns out, there’s a simple reason for it.

After a year-and-a-half of feeling anxious about the COVID-19 pandemic and overthinking every slight symptom that may indicate a positive test on the horizon, even the smallest cough pressures people to assure others, ‘It’s not COVID, I’ve been tested.’

The common cold appears to be affecting more people than normal, with runny noses, sore throats and generally not feeling great. A doctor has broken down why it’s happening – and it makes a lot of sense.

Dr. Karan Raj, whose medical expertise and tips have seen him amass more than 4.3 million followers on TikTok (@dr.karanr) and more than 270,000 followers on Instagram (@drkaranrajan), discussed the rampant cold in his most recent video.

‘If you’ve been sick recently – runny nose, sore throat, generally feeling crap – but it’s not COVID, you’re not the only one,’ he explains.

‘There’s been a big rise in the number of viral infections recently, and the main reason is because of the easing of COVID restrictions. We’re mixing, meeting up with people, being outdoors in a way we haven’t been for about 18 months.

‘The initial lockdowns helped to reduce the spread of COVID, but it also helped to reduce the number of non-COVID infections like cold and flu. Now that we’re going back out, the germs are coming back out too.’

It’s the same all across the world, with more and more reports of common colds through every age category. Public Health England also agrees with Dr. Raj’s rationale.

‘It could well be that now common colds are resurging, because of the decline in social distancing and mask wearing, that they are bouncing back and the respiratory tract has not had enough recent experience of respiratory infections to be able to mount that strong first line defence,’ said Professor Peter Openshaw of Imperial College London told The Guardian.