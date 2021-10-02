Doctors Remove Kilo Of Nails And Screws From Man’s Stomach

Alamy

A man has had more than a kilo of metal objects removed from his stomach after he was admitted to hospital with severe abdominal pain.

Doctors in Lithuania operated on the man for three hours to remove more than a kilo of metal, including nails and screws, from his stomach.

Advert 10

The man, who cannot be identified for reasons of patient confidentiality, was admitted to hospital in the city of Klaipėda, and X-rays taken of his stomach showed it to be full of pieces of metal, some as long as 10cm.

A successful three-hour operation led to the removal of every piece of metal in the man’s stomach and left the patient in a stable condition, The Guardian reports.

Algirdas Slepavicius, head surgeon at Klaipėda University Hospital, told local media he’d ‘never seen anything like it’, which is quite easy to believe as most people don’t have a kilo worth of metal objects in their stomach.

Advert 10

According to doctors the man had begun snacking on metal objects over the past month after he gave up drinking.

Why he decided to replace alcohol with metal is anyone’s guess but here’s hoping he can kick the habit and replace it with something less dangerous.