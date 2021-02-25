Doctors Warn Against Gwyneth Paltrow’s Long Covid ‘Healing Regime’ Of Fasting And Saunas

Now

Doctors don’t recommend Gwyneth Paltrow’s tips for beating long COVID, which include fasting and saunas.

The actress and self-crowned influencer contracted coronavirus ‘early on’, which left her ‘with some long-tail fatigue and brain fog’.

After tests showed ‘really high levels of inflammation’, she spoke to ‘one of the smartest experts’ she knows: functional medicine practitioner Dr. Will Cole. However, his advice hasn’t been backed up by doctors in the UK.



In addition to her keto and plant-based ‘intuitive fasting’ regime, Paltrow has also been doing as many ‘infrared saunas’ as she can, as well as using vitamin C serum in the mornings among other things, according to her goop website.

Professor Stephen Powis, the national medical director for NHS England, said these were ‘really not the solutions we’d recommend’ in overcoming the symptoms of long COVID.

He told BBC News, ‘Like the virus, misinformation carries across borders and it mutates and it evolves. So I think YouTube and other social media platforms have a real responsibility and opportunity here.’

Powis continued, ‘In the last few days I see Gwyneth Paltrow is unfortunately suffering from the effects of COVID. We wish her well, but some of the solutions she’s recommending are really not the solutions we’d recommend in the NHS.’

As part of Paltrow’s ‘flexible’ routine, she fasts until 11am every day. ‘There’s no sugar, and of course no alcohol, so I’ve been doing major research and finding some great stuff to support what I’m doing,’ she wrote, explaining she uses supplements like ‘butyrate, which Will says supports a healthy microbiome’.

She added, ‘And then in my daily Madame Ovary supplement, I get fish oil, B vitamins, some vitamin D3 (I add more, but there’s 500 IU in there to start), selenium, and zinc, all of which Will says are critical for me right now.’

Paltrow has also been been drinking a herbal non-alcoholic cocktail called Seedlip for ‘the I-need-something-sophisticated-with-dinner itch, or the something-in-front-of-a-roaring fire one, or the laughing-with-girlfriends one’.

She wrote, ‘Everything I’m doing feels good, like a gift to my body. I have energy, I’m working out in the mornings, and I’m doing an infrared sauna as often as I can, all in service of healing.’

Taking aim at unqualified social media users handing out health advice, the professor said, ‘We need to take long COVID seriously and apply serious science. All influencers who use social media have a duty of responsibility and a duty of care around that.’