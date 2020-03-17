Doncaster Woman Hasn’t Eaten Solid Meal In Two Years Due To Rare Disorder

I just need help, because I won’t be able to see my kids grow up. I don’t know how long I have left, I know my body can’t do it for another year or two.

My youngest is four and he’s saying he doesn’t like me dying, but if I do die to shut the door so the monsters don’t get in. I have to go into a different room so I can cry because of my stomach, or just to sit and rock and throw up.

He started suffering because he’s never really seen me eat, so he started going off his food and would only have runny stuff like porridge and custard that he’d seen me attempting.

This is heart-breaking to see as a mother and I’d have to put it in my mouth, try and chew it to encourage him, but then shadily spit it out. I just didn’t want him to see everything, it’s too much for him – they’re only young.