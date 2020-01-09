Drinking Tea Regularly Linked To 'Longer And Healthier Life', Research Finds Factorylad/Wikimedia/Pexels

Tea drinkers unite: apparently drinking the hot beverage at least three times a week is linked with a longer and healthier life.

Now, before you say it, this isn’t just some tea-loving millennial trying to profess my love for the drink (disclaimer: I don’t even like it, sorry not sorry) with some made-up research.

Nope, actual scientists have found it to be true, with new research finding habitual consumption of tea is associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular disease and improved health.

The findings have been reported in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, with scientists examining 100,902 Chinese adults who had no previous history of heart attack, stroke or cancer.

Information on tea consumption was collected through standardised questionnaires, with participants then being categorised into two groups: regular tea drinkers, who drank it three or more times a week; and never or non-habitual tea drinkers, who drank it less than three times a week.

The research spanned 22 years, with the participants being studied in 15 provinces across China since 1998, although each participant was only followed for an average of 7.3 years.

The researchers found habitual tea drinkers had a 20% lower risk of heart disease and stroke compared to those who never or rarely drank tea. In addition, those who drank tea regularly had 1.41 years longer being atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease-free, and their life expectancy was 1.26 years longer at the index age of 50 years.

In simple terms, tea consumption was linked to a reduced risk of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and all-cause mortality, especially among those consistent habitual tea drinkers.

While the reason for this remains unclear, the researchers suggest it may be down to the polyphenols found in tea – chemicals with antioxidant properties.

Dr Xinyan Wang, one of the authors of the study, said as per The Mirror:

Habitual tea consumption is associated with lower risks of cardiovascular disease and all-cause death. The favourable health effects are the most robust for green tea and for long-term habitual tea drinkers.

The researchers do say their findings suggest there is a difference in effect with different types of tea, with green tea being the most popular blend in this study.

Of the habitual tea drinkers, 49% drank green tea, 43% preferred scented or other teas, and 8% opted for black tea.

Well, if you’ll all just excuse me while I go and stick the kettle on.