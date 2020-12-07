unilad
Drug Dealers Are Selling ‘COVID Vaccines’ On The Dark Web

by : Cameron Frew on : 07 Dec 2020 14:11
Drug dealers on the dark web are already selling ‘COVID-19 vaccines’.

The UK is preparing to rollout distribution of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine tomorrow, December 8 – starting with people over the age of 80, care home residents and staff – after it was approved by the country’s medicine regulator.

While others in less vulnerable categories will likely have to wait until early 2021, sellers on the darknet have been found offering up the ‘Pfizer COVID-19’ vaccine for as much as $1,300, available to buy all across the world (for example, in the US, where it’s not been greenlit yet).

VaccineVaccinePA Images

The listings were investigated by VICE, finding one that read: ‘The doses of the COVID-19 vaccine has been developed by Pfizer and BioNTec. We can deliver in any country.’

The outlet spoke to two vendors, both claiming they’d purchased doses via the government and had already sold some. One said they had a stockpile of around 560 doses, enough for 280 people.

Upon being asked for proof of qualifications and actually having the specific doses, VICE was sent a photo of a vial with the label, ‘Coronavirus Vaccine.’

Vaccine VICE Dark Web (1)Vaccine VICE Dark Web (1)VICE

While vaccines have been kicking about the dark web for a while throughout the pandemic, Dr. Barbara Mintzes, associate professor at the University of Sydney’s Charles Perkins Centre and School of Pharmacy, said people should be very cautious.

She explained: ‘There are so many red flags here, it’s hard to know where to start. Even just on the regular internet, there’s that whole question of: if a person is buying a prescription medicine or something like a vaccine, are they actually getting what they think they’re getting? There’s absolutely no assurance.’

Honing in on the logistics of the darknet listings, Dr. Mintzes continued: ‘This is a particularly odd one, in the sense that the vaccine needs to be kept at minus-70°C. And this is before it has even been rolled out for use in the UK.’

vaccinevaccinePA Images

There’s a number of hazards to consider. Firstly, buying from the dark web is often illegal. Secondly, it could just be a scam with massive profits. Thirdly, there’s no confirmation of what’s actually in the vial, so it could either do you tremendous harm or people could walk around acting like they’ve been vaccinated when they definitely haven’t.

Dr. Mintzes added: ‘If it’s fraudulent activity because they’re not really selling the vaccine at all, then that’s one kind of regulatory response; if they’re actually selling the vaccine, as a pharmacist, then there’s a whole bunch of levels in which this is an unethical and criminal activity.’

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

