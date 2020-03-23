A formerly homeless man is placing portable sinks with soap and water around homeless hotspots in Atlanta.

Terence Lester knows all too well the hardship of living on the streets after he found himself homeless as a teenager.

Now, Lester is the executive director of non-profit organisation Love Beyond Walls, which is dedicated to helping the homeless.

Former Homeless Man Providing Sinks And Soap So Those On Streets Can Wash Their Hands Love Beyond Walls

Right now, life is undeniably difficult for lots of people, but while people all over the world are panic buying cleaning products, pasta and toilet roll to protect themselves against the coronavirus pandemic, those living on the streets often haven’t got the means to protect themselves.

‘All the news reports are saying wash your hands,’ Lester told CNN, ‘but the homeless population often can’t.’

The good Samaritan continued:

I was trying to think of how they will survive. How can they get through this when they can’t even wash their hands? So, I decided to start there.

Lester found a solution in portable washbasins which are sold for camping and portable homes. They feature a foot pump that produces water from a 5-gallon tank and contain a soap dispenser on every station, meaning people can competently wash their hands, no matter where the portable sink is located.

While assembling the first sink, a man approached Lester and proved just how high the demand for such facilities is.

Lester explained:

Dimitry lives on the streets around our centre, and he came up and asked if he could wash his hand. He hadn’t washed them yet because he hadn’t had any water.

In a video, Dimitry said:

You have to wash your hands; if you don’t, you are going to get sick. If you touch anything, then wash your hands.

Lester’s charity teamed up with musician Lecrae and Reach Records to provide the first 15 portable sinks, and Lecrae joined Lester in helping him assemble them and place them around Atlanta.

‘It is encouraging to me that someone like him and the platform he has, that he is willing to roll up his sleeves and serve alongside you,’ Lester said.

Team members from Love Beyond Walls pick up the sinks each day to clean them and refill them with soap and water and the organisation is currently fundraising to place more sinks in the city and ship them to other homeless communities in different states.

Lester added:

I hope this catches on and spreads across the country. Even more than that, these sinks can spark the conversation of what else we can do to help the homeless facing this pandemic.

What an incredible act of kindness.