Friday The 13th Slayer Jason Voorhees Endorses Wearing Masks In New Public Service Announcement
One of the biggest fashion statements you can make at the moment is wearing a mask.
It has been proven to help stop the spread of coronavirus, and in some parts of the world you’re not allowed to hop on a bus or enter a shop without one.
But if you were ever in any doubt over just how cool it is to protect yourself and those around you by wearing a mask, just ask Friday the 13th slayer Jason Voorhees, who is the star of a new public service announcement.
Check it out:
In the short film, posted to marketing and advertising agency Ogilvy’s social media pages, Jason can be seen walking around Manhattan wearing his famous hockey mask, but not a face mask.
‘It’s not easy,’ he says as people rush to get out of his way; not because of who he is, but because he isn’t wearing a mouth and nose covering. ‘A mask kind of makes people uncomfortable. I wish everyone could see me for who I am, just trying to fit in.’
Luckily, Jason is then greeted by a young girl who offers him a special medical mask before moving back to adhere to social distancing,
While the advert might seem like a bit of fun, the message is clear, in that many New Yorkers – particularly the younger generation – may feel uncomfortable wearing masks.
Beneath the video, Ogilvy’s caption read:
Wearing a mask has proven to be an easy and important way to stem the spread of the #coronavirus, yet many New Yorkers still aren’t doing it. This is especially true of younger people who may feel invincible to #Covid19.
How can we get them to pay attention to this life-saving message? Tap into pop culture and entertain them. Don’t preach. Don’t fear-monger. Do the opposite. Make them smile, engage and share with their peers.
As the tri-state area begins to open, Toby Trygg, Executive Creative Director at Ogilvy Health, aligned with the talented folks at @chimneygroup to help create this timely PSA.
While face masks don’t necessarily stop you from inhaling particles that could transmit Covid-19, there’s significant evidence to show that in wearing a mask, you could be protecting those around you from picking up the virus if you are unknowingly carrying it. This is why everyone should and could be taking the steps to protect those around them.
Topics: Film and TV, Coronavirus, Friday the 13th, Jason Voorhees, Medical Masks, Ogilvy