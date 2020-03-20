Grey's Anatomy Donating Extra Masks And Equipment To Real Hospitals karen.ll.law/Instagram/ABC

While healthcare workers continue to battle against the coronavirus pandemic on the front line to protect us, it’s so important for them to have all the supplies they need to protect themselves, too.

Advert

But, as the fight against the virus steps up, some hospitals in the US are now relying on donations from medical shows like Grey’s Anatomy and The Resident, to give them extra supplies.

Shows, which use real medical supplies for authenticity, are donating masks and other protective equipment to help nurses and doctors caring for COVID-19 patients.

Coronavirus italy PA Images

Krista Vernoff, executive producer of ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy and it’s fire department spin-off Station 19, told Good Morning America, as per Insider:

Advert

At Station 19, we were lucky enough to have about 300 of the coveted N95 masks, which we donated to our local fire station. They were tremendously grateful. At Grey’s Anatomy, we have a back-stock of gowns and gloves which we are donating as well.

Karen Law, a rheumatologist at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, shared a photo of the supplies they had received from Fox’s The Resident, which included ‘gowns, masks, gloves and all the things our healthcare workers need to provide safe care for our community’.

She wrote on Instagram:

Yesterday, I had a serious discussion with the residents about how, though supplies are low, a magical shipment of masks is unlikely to arrive. And yet, a magical shipment of masks DID arrive, in the form of this very generous gesture. This kind of community support means so much to our #frontlineproviders who are making many sacrifices to staff our hospitals and care for our community.

Here’s to hoping medical programmes elsewhere in the world are able to follow suit.