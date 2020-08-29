Guy Finds Five-Inch Worm Has Been Living Inside His Brain For 17 Years Jiangsu Television

A Chinese man had a five-inch live worm removed from his brain, after 17 years of having the parasite living inside him.

According to reports, the patient, who is known only as Chen, began feeling numbness in his hands and feet from the age of six.

However, the 23-year-old only sought medical attention in 2015, when he recently lost all sensation in the right half of his upper body.

He headed to the First Affiliated Hospital of Wuchang University in the eastern Chinese province of Jiangsu, where baffled doctors initially thought the infection might have come from consuming raw or poorly cooked exotic meats, such as snake or frogs.

Chen told the medics he had been experiencing numbness, headaches and occasionally nausea for the past 17 years, but he ignored his symptoms as he believed they could’ve been genetic, due to the fact his parents have always had difficulty in moving their limbs.

Speaking to Pear Video, Chen explained: ‘Half of my upper body was completely numb, I couldn’t feel my hand and couldn’t lift it.’

It wasn’t until doctors performed a CT scan on Chan that they found the long and twisted parasite inside his brain. He was diagnosed with sparganosis mansoni, a rare parasitic disease, and to this day medics are still trying to get to the bottom of the cause of his illness.

A doctor told the video site:

Once the worm enters the human’s body, it would cause severe infection. The parasite would ‘eat’ the brain and damage its function, which causes numbness in hands and feet or affect one’s intellect.

Although Chen received his diagnosis at the age of 18, surgeons were forced to delay the removal of the parasite because it wasn’t in a suitable location for them to safely remove it without causing further harm.

Since then he has been receiving conservative management until his surgery, which took place earlier this week, on August 25.

Now, Chan is recovering from the operation after medics successfully removed the live worm, which is said to have measured as long as five inches (12 centimetres) in length.

They believe the parasite had been living in his body for as long as 17 years, since he began experiencing numbness and headaches at the age of six.