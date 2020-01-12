Guy Shares Photo Of Himself Overdosing On Heroin After He Gets Sober As Warning To Others

I grew up in a really tense household, my dad abused my mom physically and cheated on her frequently.

While I wasn’t as close with my dad due to resentment growing up, we later formed a good connection and he’s changed a lot as a person through alcoholics anonymous.

My mother I’ve always been close with, and chose to stay with her when my parents divorced when I was 10. I have a brother and a sister, both of whom I have good relationships with.

When I was 12, I drank alcohol for the first time. I can’t really pinpoint a good reason or explanation to the mentality I had at the time, other than I knew it was supposed to make you feel good, perhaps I just didn’t feel good.

I started smoking weed when I was 12 as well, it was around the neighbourhood and after my good experience with alcohol I figured I would have similar satisfaction with a substance that was easier to acquire.

In terms of hard drugs, heroin was my first love, which I had experienced for the first time at 14 years old. Cocaine as a runner up in preference I had discovered at 13.