Hampshire Man Drinks His Own Urine And Rubs It Into His Face As Moisturiser

Aged urine therapy is the art and science of collecting and storing one’s own urine in a bottle, allowing it to ferment by itself in a natural process, and then using that ‘aged’ urine as medicine to heal you, either through drinking it, massaging it into blood through the skin, or even in other ways like in an enema, an aged urine enema.

I started fresh urine therapy owing to not feeling physically healthy and depressed, it worked wonders in removing my depression just the fresh urine, but the aged urine was next level and the boost in energy was incredible! It’s made my brain feels sharper and my previous depression just went away.