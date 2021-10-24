Health Department Reveals Which Star Sign Is Most Likely To Be Vaccinated

Alamy

A person’s star sign apparently makes a big difference in how likely they are to be vaccinated.

If the question is ‘does your star sign affect how likely you are to be vaccinated?’ then the answer is probably not. However, that didn’t stop health officials in Utah from digging into the figures and generating some actual data on the subject.

Advert 10

Oddly enough, Salt Lake County Health Department found that the likelihood of a person getting vaccinated against COVID-19 varied significantly based on their star sign.

Alamy

Analysing data from its 1.2 million residents, Leo and Aquarius were some distance ahead on 70% and 67% respectively, while Scorpio lagged behind on 46% as the only star sign not to have at least half its people vaccinated.

For context, 59% of people in Salt Lake County have received both COVID-19 vaccinations, so most star signs are lagging behind the local average.

Advert 10

According to The Guardian, the reasons behind the results become clearer when you look at how common each star sign is in America.

Scorpio is the most common star sign in the US, meaning there are more people to let the side down when it comes to getting vaccinated against COVID-19, while Leo and Aquarius are the least common.

Alvin Chang, head of data and visuals at The Guardian US, explains, ‘It’s likely that Salt Lake county’s Zodiac sign distribution is a lot more even than it is nationwide.

Advert 10

‘That’s probably why Leos – one of the least common signs – have the highest rates of vaccination; the county is probably undercounting the number of Leos there.’

USA Today spoke to astrologer Anne Nordhaus-Bike, who said the reason Leos topped the table was because they ‘have a very high standard for themselves’, while both they and Scorpios ‘tend to be stubborn’ which could explain why they occupy such extremes.