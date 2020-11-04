Health Experts Call For Additional Tax On Meat By 2025 Pixabay

A collective of UK health professionals have called for the government to tax food with significant environmental impact, such as meat.

The urge to introduce a new ‘climate tax’, from some of the country’s most powerful experts, comes after research shows the climate crisis cannot be solved without taking direct action; something we can all partake in when it comes to the amount of red meat and dairy products humans consume.

The coalition, forming the UK Health Alliance on Climate Change (UKHACC), say certain foods need to be taxed to reduce the high emissions of food consumption, with the intention to wean us off of these environmentally damaging diets and onto more sustainable ones.

Plate of meat Pixabay

Climate problems, they say, will cause huge damage by as early as 2025, as their new report details.

The alliance, which is made up of doctors, nurses, and other highly respected individuals, including representatives from 10 Royal Colleges of medicine and nursing, and the British Medical Association and the Lancet, recommend the abolition of buy-one-get-one-free offers on products deemed bad for our health and the environment, as well as perishables that often go to waste.

The alliance also insists that public health messaging be clearer; with the inclusion of climate change information and labelling that outlines any environmental damage the product is responsible for.

To further aid environmental standards, the UKHACC wants an annual £2 billion invested in school meals, as well as food provided to care homes, prisons, and hospitals, in order to track measurable improvement.

Changing one’s diet in more sustainable and conscious ways can also bear positive effects in our personal health, according to a YouGov healthcare professional poll. It saw over 60% in agreement over the health benefits and cited 40% of those surveyed had altered their own diets due to planetary concerns.

raw steak Pixabay

Food production across the globe accounts for 25% of greenhouse emissions. Studies also prove that high red meat and dairy diets, as opposed to vegetable-rich, sustainable ones, are massively detrimental to both the planet and ourselves; as people eat far less of their five-a-day vegetables, in favour of more meat and/or unhealthier options.

‘We can’t reach our goals without addressing our food system,’ Faculty of Public Health’s food group leader, Kristin Bash, said.

Bash, who was a co-author of the UKHACC report, warnsed, ‘The climate crisis isn’t something we should see as far in the future. It’s time to take these issues seriously now.’

She reiterated that the research was not to shame people into veganism, but to become more self-aware, adding, ‘It’s just saying increase your consumption of plant protein. It’s a simple message and something that’s widely supported by health organisations around the world.’

raw meat Morrisons

UKHACC director Nicky Philpott said that taking action in other areas has made a difference when it’s come to charging for plastic bags in shops and implementing the sugar tax on fizzy drinks.

To back up the argument from an outside point of view, the University of Oxford’s Marco Springmann said, ‘UKHACC is right in stressing that dietary changes of the scale required will not happen without strong policy support.’

‘The message is clear… without drastic reduction in the production and consumption of meat and dairy, there is little chance of avoiding dangerous levels of climate change,’ Springmann added.

Already we have seen some improvement when, in April of this year, public sector caterers vowed to reduce the amount of served meat by 20%.

The lack of awareness, it seems, is due to the British public’s lack of understanding. ‘Today you can walk into a shop and buy something with an environmental impact many times higher than another food, and have no idea you have done so,’ explains Joseph Poore, also from the University of Oxford.