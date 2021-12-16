Hemp Bus Tickets To Help With Relaxing Commute In Berlin

Weil wir dich lieben/YouTube

Berlin’s public transport operator has revealed an edible train ‘hemp’ ticket to help ease passengers’ levels of anxiety.

Cannabis may be about to be legalised in Germany and allowed to be sold for recreational purposes.

The capital’s public transport operator, BVG, has devised a promotional campaign tapping into this news, which includes a edible ‘hemp’ ticket that it says will help Berliners combat stress during the build-up to Christmas.

The ticket will be drizzled with hemp oil and won’t actually contain any illegal substances, Reuters reports.

Jannes Schwentu, spokesperson for BVG, noted:

Of course this is all to be taken with a twinkle in your eye.

He explained how the ticket is set to be released ‘during the stressful Christmas period’ on both the bus and underground.

The seeds of a cannabis plant is where hemp oil is located, however, the oil used for the tickets will not result in passengers getting high as it doesn’t contain cannabidiol (CBD) or tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

The tickets are valid for 24 hours and will be available for just a week, costing €8.80 each.

Schwentu said, ‘We do make very clear that anyone who wants to use the ticket as an actual ticket, please only nibble or eat it after your journey, as if it has a bite out of it, it is no longer valid.’