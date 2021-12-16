Hemp Bus Tickets To Help With Relaxing Commute In Berlin
Berlin’s public transport operator has revealed an edible train ‘hemp’ ticket to help ease passengers’ levels of anxiety.
The capital’s public transport operator, BVG, has devised a promotional campaign tapping into this news, which includes a edible ‘hemp’ ticket that it says will help Berliners combat stress during the build-up to Christmas.
The ticket will be drizzled with hemp oil and won’t actually contain any illegal substances, Reuters reports.
Jannes Schwentu, spokesperson for BVG, noted:
Of course this is all to be taken with a twinkle in your eye.
He explained how the ticket is set to be released ‘during the stressful Christmas period’ on both the bus and underground.
The seeds of a cannabis plant is where hemp oil is located, however, the oil used for the tickets will not result in passengers getting high as it doesn’t contain cannabidiol (CBD) or tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).
The tickets are valid for 24 hours and will be available for just a week, costing €8.80 each.
Schwentu said, ‘We do make very clear that anyone who wants to use the ticket as an actual ticket, please only nibble or eat it after your journey, as if it has a bite out of it, it is no longer valid.’
If you want friendly, confidential advice about drugs, you can talk to FRANK. You can call 0300 123 6600, text 82111 or email via http://www.talktofrank.com/contact 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, or livechat at http://www.talktofrank.com/livechat from 2pm-6pm any day of the week
Most Read StoriesMost Read