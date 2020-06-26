Idaho Woman With Extremely Rare Allergy To Water Can’t Shower

I first began having bad reactions to water when I was 18. I remember taking a shower, and as I was drying off I noticed a rash.

I thought it was just the soap that I was using, so I tried a different brand. But then every time I took a shower, I was getting hives.

The pain got worse over time and soon I was ending up in tears each time. I only began seeing doctors about my skin at the start of 2019.