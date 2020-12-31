Intensive Care Doctor Says Those Who Break COVID Rules ‘Have Blood On Their Hands’
An intensive care doctor has warned those who don’t wear masks or follow social distancing rules ‘have blood on their hands’.
Professor Hugh Montgomery, an ICU doctor at London’s Whittington Hospital, said there is currently a ‘tsunami’ of coronavirus cases, and fears it will get worse after New Year’s Eve.
He urged people not to gather in groups, and accept that New Year’s Eve would be a ‘miserable’ occasion, rather than the usual parties people are used to at this time of year.
Speaking with Radio 5 Live’s Rachel Burden, Prof. Montgomery said:
We are in a lot of trouble in UK intensive care now.
Just huge numbers coming in, my heart goes out as well to our emergency departments, seeing a tsunami in the last week or two of cases. Everyone is working at maximum stretch.
The doctor said it was wrong to blame the surge in cases on the new, more contagious strain of coronavirus, and said it is people breaking COVID guidelines who are responsible.
He added:
It is making me actually very angry now that people are laying the blame on the virus, and it is not the virus, it is people, people are not washing their hands, they are not wearing their masks.
They are spreading this virus. Other people will spread it and people will die. They won’t know they have killed people but they have.
Prof. Montgomery, 58, said it is a ‘myth’ that it’s only elderly people affected, saying ‘half the patients are younger than me,’ adding: ‘I am watching whole families getting wiped out here, and it’s got to stop.’
