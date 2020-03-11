Irish Singer-Songwriter RuthAnne Cunningham Shares Graphic Image To Show Reality Of Her Invisible Illness
An Irish singer has shared a heart-wrenching photo portraying the agonising effect endometriosis can have on women’s bodies.
RuthAnne Cunningham enlisted the help of artist and fellow endo-sufferer Jemma Louise to visually show the hidden struggles of the widely misunderstood illness.
The 34-year-old has had a long and painful struggle with endometriosis and most recently has been left barely able to walk or leave the house.
RuthAnne is now in recovery following a serious operation and has since shared the powerful image in a bid to raise awareness of the illness, which goes undiagnosed in thousands of women.
The words emblazoned across her stomach say ‘scars’, ‘fatigue’, ‘bloat’, ‘infertility’, and ‘pain’, alongside ropes and an imagine of a burning hot iron.
Endometriosis is caused when tissue which would usually line the uterus, grows in other places, such as in the fallopian tubes, ovaries or along the pelvis.
The hidden illness can cause a number of debilitating symptoms, including intense lower stomach pain, heavy periods and difficulty getting pregnant – all of which can be hugely isolating.
Sharing the image on Instagram, RuthAnne said:
Just because you can’t see it doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist.
This is a very vulnerable post but on this International women’s day I want to help visualise the pain that we, the one in ten women with endometriosis suffer daily with or throughout the month living with this chronic disease.
This isn’t for sympathy, it is to educate and create awareness.
The singer, who has written hits for the likes of Britney, Westlife and Niall Horan, first experienced the symptoms at the age of 30, when she came off birth control after 14 years.
At first, RuthAnne said, she felt as though very few people understood what she was feeling.
She explained:
It’s very hard to understand a disease that is internal that you can’t see.
Throughout my endo journey at times I did not feel believed or I was made to feel dramatic or that it couldn’t be as bad as I was saying cos I looked fine on the outside but it really is this bad.
It was a year and a half after RuthAnne first began exhibiting symptoms before she was finally able to be diagnosed. Then, in November last year, she underwent an operation in which each endo lesion was cut out from its root.
Fortunately, this freed her from her daily agony, and now she wants to help others get a better understanding of the illness.
She continued:
There are 200 million women worldwide living with daily excruciating pains and exhaustion that feels like barb wired is wrapped tightly around you, ripping your insides apart, while a hot iron is burning the insides of your stomach, while being punched in the ovaries/womb, while a sharp knife is cutting into your lower back.
The bloating, the scars, the fatigue, the years of pain before diagnosis, the recovery from multiple surgeries, the threat to your future children or the absolute heartbreak of infertility.
And the toll it takes on your mental health is a whole other post.
So, I applaud every woman living, surviving and thriving with this disease. I hope doctors find us a cause, a cure.
The singer now hopes that schools will teach youngsters to have a better understanding of endometriosis as part of menstrual health, which will now be taught in all schools.
