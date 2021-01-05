Joe Wicks Breaks Down In Tears During Live Video Talking About Mental Health In Lockdown
Joe Wicks had been widely praised for his live exercise videos during the initial lockdown, and the fitness coach has now talked about the emotions that accompany the new restrictions.
During the first lockdown in the UK, many enjoyed Joe Wicks’ family workouts, designed to lift spirits and keep people healthy in mind and body while they were confined in their homes. Now, the fitness coach will return with family YouTube sessions in the coming weeks, and has taken the time to discuss how the lockdown has made him feel.
In an Instagram video, Wicks addressed the impact another lockdown can have on a person’s mental health. The fitness coach detailed how he was saddened by the news, and his thoughts on families that are now in difficult situations.
You can watch the video below:
In the video, Wicks reflects on his youth and his experience of being raised in a council flat, before discussing the importance of exercise for everyone:
We’re all going through this, we all feel emotional, we all feel sensitive. We all feel angry maybe frustrated and really kind of confused about the whole thing, and I just want people to know that you need to exercise. You need to stay fit and this year you need to be looking after your mental health.
The fitness coach emphasised the importance of being honest and opening up about how a lockdown is making people feel. He also became emotional when discussing what some people will be experiencing throughout the lockdown.
On top of encouraging people to reach out to others, and set up avenues to communicate with others about the challenges that they are facing, Wicks also committed to returning with his exercise classes.
Check out the video about the returning sessions:
Next week the exercise videos will return for three days a week, and Wicks explained how the sessions will run:
I am committing to three live sessions per week: Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9.00am (GMT).
They will be 20 minutes long and designed for children. Please please share this with as many families as you can and let your schools know so they can notify the parents ASAP and we can get as many young children taking part.
This is so important for our children’s emotional and mental health.
Let’s hope that the work of Joe Wicks can once again lift spirits during the challenging months ahead.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read