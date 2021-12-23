Life-Changing Drug To Be Offered To Children With Peanut Allergy

Alamy

Children with a peanut allergy in England will be the first in Europe to receive a life-changing new drug.

Around one in 50 children across the UK suffer from a peanut allergy, bringing with it anxiety about parties, meals out and everyday shopping and the severity of symptoms in the event of a reaction, including anaphylaxis.

Early last year, the US Food and Drug Administration approved Palforzia, an oral immunotherapy developed by Aimmune Therapeutics. NHS England has since secured a deal to roll out the drug in the new year.

Alamy

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, an NHS cost-effectiveness watchdog, recommended the drug after trials showed its effectiveness in upping one’s tolerance to peanuts and reducing the severity of reactions – however, kids with an allergy should continue to avoid peanuts, even if they’re offered the drug.

Palforzia is administered as a powder that can be mixed with food or water. It’s expected to ‘make a huge impact to the everyday lives’ of those with peanut allergies, as per LBC.

It comes after two large peanut allergy trials in Evelina London Children’s Hospital, with the Artemis study finding six in 10 children were able to eat a 1,000mg dose of peanut protein, well above the normal amount of accidental exposure.

Emily Pratt, nine, was one of the children who participated in the Palisade study, and her mum Sophie said, ‘Being on the clinical trial has changed our whole family’s lives.’

‘The treatment we received has meant that Emily is free from limits and the fear that the tiniest mistake could put her life at risk, and it has removed all the tension and worry that the simple act of eating loomed over us every day,’ she added.

Alamy

Professor Stephen Powis, NHS medical director, said: ‘This pioneering treatment can be life-changing for patients and their families and, thanks to the deal the NHS has struck, people here will be the first in Europe to benefit.’

‘It will reduce the fear and anxiety for patients and their families who may have been living with this allergy for years, and carrying around emergency medication just in case. They should be able to enjoy meals out or holidays abroad together without worrying about an allergic reaction that could land them in hospital or worse,’ he added.

Palforzia will be available to up to 600 children between the ages of four and 17 in the first year, followed by 2,000 children the next year.

