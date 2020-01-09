Man Has Tennis Ball-Sized ‘Third Testicle’ Lipoma Removed From His Leg
A young man from Tennessee has sought the wisdom of Dr Pimple Popper after developing a testicle-shaped mass on his right leg.
At first, Ravon, 26, of Clarksville, believed the lump – which he first noticed about one year ago – to be just an ingrown hair.
However, it has since continued to grow, to the extent where even a simple task like going to the loo has become tricky. And it has sadly ended up having a serious impact on his romantic life.
Dangling high up on his leg – located close to his groin area – the mass has swollen from the size of a ‘bouncy ball’ up to the size of a ‘tennis ball’. And it looks remarkably like a human testicle.
Ravon has reportedly become so self-conscious about the mass that his personal life has been affected, and he has been unable to be frequently intimate with his girlfriend.
Speaking on an upcoming episode of the new season of Dr Pimple Popper, Ravon described the growth as being ‘like a third testicle’:
It’s like a third testicle, and it’s just there, hanging. But it started about a year ago, it was probably the size of a bouncy ball, like you get out of those machines.
[…] And then, over the course of around six months to now, it’s gotten to the size of a tennis ball.
At times, it will be like a pain that comes through on it. It would be rubbing up against my leg or something, so it can get irritated. And once it gets irritated, a rash will pop up and it will start getting sore.
In a clip from the the first episode of the new season, Ravon can be seen struggling to sit himself comfortably on a chair, forced to whip the ‘third testicle’ and rearrange it.
Opening up about his discomfort, Ravon explained:
When I sit down, it instantly drops in the toilet. I’m not saying it goes in the water, but it’s hanging there.
So just imagine, you’ve already got your genitals there, just imagine you’ve got another large mass hanging off you. And that’s just nasty.
Ravon’s lump is known as a lipoma, a soft, squishy lump which can grow under a person’s skin. According to the NHS website, lipomas are harmless and can be anything from the size of a pea to up to a few centimetres in width.
