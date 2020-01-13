Man Suffers 3-Day Erection After Taking Sexual Stimulant Used For Breeding Bulls
A man from Mexico has been hospitalised after taking a sexual stimulant usually ‘used for breeding bulls’.
The patient – who has not been named – reportedly had a ‘three-day erection’ when he was rushed to a hospital in the US-Mexico border city of Reynosa.
In order to make his lengthy erection go away, medics at Specialist Hospital 270 had to perform an emergency operation on the man, who had reportedly taken the ‘Viagra for bulls’ in order to have a successful sexual experience with a 30-year-old female partner.
As reported by La Republica, medics at the hospital made the following statement:
He was admitted to the Specialties 270 hospital of the IMSS of this city (Reynosa), a man who would have ingested a sexual stimulant that he brought from Veracruz, used by farmers in that region, to stimulate bulls for insemination.
The man in question reportedly journeyed 12 hours to Veracruz, in east Mexico, in order to purchase the stimulant intended only to be used for breeding cattle. The specific type of stimulant used has not been reported.
The progress of the man following his urgent surgery is not currently known. However, medics have released a picture of the man lying on a hospital bed.
Needless to say, using medicine intended for bulls is not a safe or effective way to address sexual dysfunction.
According to the NHS website, one out of 10 men has an issue related to sex, such as premature ejaculation or erectile dysfunction:
This is when a man cannot get, or keep, an erection that allows him to take part in sexual intercourse or other types of sexual activity. Most men experience it at some time in their life, and the causes can be physical or psychological.
Physical causes include heart disease, diabetes and raised blood pressure. Alcohol, smoking and illegal drugs, as well as some prescription medicines, can also cause erectile problems.
Worries about work, money, your relationship, family and not getting an erection can all be factors.
Among other treatments, medicine such as Sildenafil (Viagra) is also prescribed by doctors to treat erectile dysfunction and is readily available from chemists.
Those who are concerned about their own erectile dysfunction should consult their GP, and should under no circumstances risk their health to achieve an erection through non medically prescribed means.
