Man Left Horrified After Pulling Giant Moving Tape Worm Out Of His Bum

A Thai man went to wipe his bum after pooping – and ended up pulling a live, wriggling tape worm out of his arse.

One day, after dropping his child off at school, freelance photographer Kritsada Ratprachoom had to pop to the loo. We all have to sh*t, there’s no shame in it.

The 44-year-old, from Udon Thani in north-eastern Thailand, was finishing up and getting ready to wipe. However, he could still feel something hanging out his bottom.

This will give people the fear: it wasn’t a rogue bit of poo or sticky toilet paper. It was, in fact, a massive, live tapeworm dangling out of his anus.

Recalling the nightmarish number two, Ratprachoom told Khaosod:

I had just finished dropping my child off at school and ran some errands when I had to go [for a] number two. Afterwards, I felt like I wasn’t finished defecating, like something was left. So I got up to see what it was. Turns out there was something sticking out of my bottom.

In the week prior, Ratprachoom underwent appendix surgery – initially, he just presumed it was a piece of string left over from the surgery.

However, when he started to pull at the dangling thread, he realised it was sticky and stretchy. This wasn’t a piece of string – it was an actual tapeworm.

As per the NHS, ‘tapeworms are flat, ribbon-like worms that can live in your gut if you swallow their eggs or small, newly hatched worms’. They’re rare in the UK, but far more common in other parts of the world.

After pulling it out of his bum, Ratprachoom reckoned the worm could be stretched to around 32 feet. After holding it in his hands, he put it in the toilet cistern and it began slithering around. Grim.

Eventually, he flushed it out of the toilet – out of sight, out of mind. However, he’s still unsure how the worm got inside him in the first place.

Tapeworms usually cause few or no symptoms, however some people do experience tummy pain, diarrhoea, nausea and weight loss.

