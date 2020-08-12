Man Stuck With Permanent Erection After Nose Job Goes Wrong

When I woke up from anaesthesia after my nose job with priapism, I went through a really hard time – literally hard. I had a full erection for almost three months. I think I even brought down the world record.

I had three surgeries on my penis, and after the third one, my willy started to go down. It was a really painful experience, but I survived with my head up high.

Doctors don’t have any real theories as to why this happened to me… [but] a few months ago, I was cleaning my closet and I found some food supplements that I had been taking at the time… and I read on the box… that it can help boost a man’s sex drive, but at the time I didn’t know that this could happen to me, I just used it to help at the gym.