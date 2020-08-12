Man Stuck With Permanent Erection After Nose Job Goes Wrong
A man who was left with a three-month erection after a botched nose job is now starting his own consultation business to ensure it doesn’t happen to anyone else.
As a child Neven Ciganovic, from Zagreb, Croatia, always had a ‘clear picture’ of how he wanted to look and hoped to resemble a male Bratz doll, aspiring to have a small nose, high cheeks and big lips.
In order to achieve his dreams though, Ciganovic – who is approaching 50 – needed to have the relevant cosmetic surgery, and underwent his first procedure in 1992 in the form of silicone fillers in his lips.
Ciganovic – a blogger, fashion stylist and TV personality in Croatia – has maintained his look ever since, having three nose job procedures, Botox, cheek bone implants, jaw fillers and chin fillers.
However, after undergoing rhinoplasty surgery in 2017 to correct his septum, Ciganovic was left with a priapism; an unwanted, long-lasting and painful erection that is not accompanied by sexual desire.
When he woke up from the surgery in Iran, Ciganovic needed to be operated on a further three times in an effort to get rid of the erection. However, the problem wasn’t resolved until three months later.
Although doctors weren’t sure what caused his priapism, Ciganovic believes it was caused by a food supplement he was taking at the time, which has been linked with boosting male sex drives.
He explained:
When I woke up from anaesthesia after my nose job with priapism, I went through a really hard time – literally hard. I had a full erection for almost three months. I think I even brought down the world record.
I had three surgeries on my penis, and after the third one, my willy started to go down. It was a really painful experience, but I survived with my head up high.
Doctors don’t have any real theories as to why this happened to me… [but] a few months ago, I was cleaning my closet and I found some food supplements that I had been taking at the time… and I read on the box… that it can help boost a man’s sex drive, but at the time I didn’t know that this could happen to me, I just used it to help at the gym.
Ciganovic suffered from depression for months after his erection problem was fixed, but thankfully hasn’t been left with any physical side effects. In fact, he’s even seen benefits, stating: ‘Even now after this complication, I’m happy because my erection still lasts much more longer than other guys.’
However, he has said he would be scared to go under full anaesthetic again after his experience, saying he has now reached his goal look and wouldn’t have any more surgery.
Now, Ciganovic wants to help others make an informed choice when it comes to surgery and has set up his own consultation business to do just that. ‘The only message I want to spread about beauty is to let people do what makes them feel happy and good in their own skin,’ he added.
He continued:
After the world found out what happened to me after my last nose job, people started to contact me asking for my advice, recommendations, to help them to make the right decision when it comes to surgery.
I started my own business giving consultations and helping people to choose the right clinics and right doctors for the procedures they are planning to do. I will be glad if I can help people make the right decision.
For those who decide to have surgery please be careful with what doctor you go to, check reviews on the internet, check his expertise because you can go very wrong.
Ciganovic currently has one clinic in Croatia that he runs along with specialists, with the team doing surgeries based on the ‘knowledge and experience’ he has learned from many doctors around the world.
Topics: Health, croatia, erection, Life, Nose Jobs, plastic surgery, Sex and Relationships