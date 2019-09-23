Man’s Arm Almost Rots Away After Drinking Too Many Fizzy Drinks

AsiaWire

A man has revealed how a diet that consisted of almost entirely sugary fizzy drinks caused his arm to almost completely rot away.

Horrifying images showing Mohd Razin Mohamed’s wound have emerged, and they’re enough to put you off fizzy drinks for life.

The 56-year-old, from Bukit Sentosa in the town of Rawang in Malaysia, said he almost lost his arm after doctors diagnosed him as having suffered from diabetes after drinking fizzy drinks every day at lunchtime.

Pexels

Mohd would travel every day to his office near the Masjid Jamek Mosque in the capital Kuala Lumpur, where he would drink a minimum of two cans of fizzy drinks per day.

He said:

I would drink so much of the sugary drinks that on three occasions I fainted at work.

Mohd developed diabetes as a result of his sugar intake, and shortly after his diagnosis, he discovered a giant boil had formed on his back.

The boil continued to grow until it was the same size as his hand, and he was forced to check himself into the hospital in Sungai Buloh, in the city of Selangor. By this stage, it was possible to see the bone underneath.

AsiaWire

He had carried on working as the boil got worse and it’s unknown why he didn’t seek out medical attention earlier.

The 56-year-old was admitted for emergency surgery which involved cutting away the skin that had become infected and training away the pus from the boil together with an intensive course of antibiotics.

Eventually, doctors confirmed that the former telecommunications engineer would not lose his arm after getting skin grafts, but he is no longer able to work as he can no longer properly move the limb.

AsiaWire

He also suffers from back pain caused by the fact that the skin is tighter on one side than the other, pulling him constantly to one side.

Part of the treatment involved medicine that can regulate Mohd’s body sugar content, and he has promised doctors to slash the amount of sweet stuff he consumes so his problems do not return.

Reflecting on his illness, Mohd said:

It’s no longer about having regrets, at the end of the day I bought this on myself by having too much sugar.

