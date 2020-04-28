Man’s ‘Cauliflower Feet’ Were So Painful He Wanted Them Amputated
Warning: Graphic Content
A man whose rare condition left him with feet like ‘cauliflower’ was in so much pain he asked a doctor whether he could could undergo an amputation.
Jeff, 30, suffers from Proteus syndrome, a rare condition better known as ‘Elephant Man disease’, which is characterised by the overgrowth of the bones, skin, and other tissue.
The condition affects Jeff’s feet and has caused them to swell enormously, making it difficult for him to find socks and shoes that fit comfortably.
His feet are physically very heavy, and as a result he struggles to complete day-to-day tasks.
Jeff explained:
My feet are both heavy, especially the left foot. It is very challenging to try to lift it and to try and manoeuvre it, because I end up falling. It’s very difficult.
My left foot is a size 16, and my right is a size 12. Even going to a store, there’s no way I can actually find the proper size pair of shoes for me.
Jeff’s condition has worsened over the years and despite undergoing multiple surgeries he now struggles to walk more than 10 steps without triggering excruciating pain, which he likened to ‘walking on glass’.
To avoid the pain, Jeff mostly gets around using a wheelchair. He had to give up his dream of becoming a professional footballer and finds his feet as a source of embarrassment.
The 30-year-old went on:
If I don’t take proper care of my feet, I can easily have a lot of smell. The smell is like rotten cheese.
It hurts because seeing athletes who have regular feet, regular movements, they can score a goal and celebrate. I wish I was that person, I wish I was able to score a goal. Maybe someday, but not in this life.
In a last-ditch effort to get help, Jeff appeared on the show My Feet Are Killing Me and visited Dr Brad Schaeffer’s New Jersey clinic to see if the doctor would be able to give him a better quality of life.
Dr Schaeffer described Jeff’s feet as the ‘largest’ he’d ever seen, adding:
The tissue does almost balloon out. It looks like cauliflower. Some of Jeff’s toes look like golf balls.
Jeff asked the doctor whether amputation would be an option, but Schaeffer didn’t advise it, explaining he’d seen cases in which the bones continued growing even after amputation. Schaeffer decided to take a mould of Jeff’s feet and create a custom pair of sandals with the aim of alleviating the pain Jeff felt when walking.
The doctor said:
What I really wanted to do was find something really easy [to] put on so he could walk around the house [safely].
Jeff was ‘blown away’ with his new sandals, which were the first new shoes he’d got in seven years.
He commented:
It feels like a dream come true, honestly. They feel amazing! I don’t feel like I’m about to fall. I feel like I am walking on clouds, there’s no actual right way to describe how I feel!
Hopefully Jeff’s new sandals will continue to help him and improve his quality of life.
You can see Jeff’s experience on My Feet Are Killing Me, which airs at 10pm on Tuesdays exclusively on Quest Red and the dplay app.
