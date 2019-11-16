Marijuana Company Will Pay You £28,000 A Year To Smoke Weed Every Day

PA

A marijuana company is offering potheads the job of a lifetime, offering a lucky someone the opportunity to smoke weed every day, and pay them up to £28,000 ($36,000) a year for the privilege.

For some, it’ll sound too good to be true: can you really test a wide range of cannabis products from the comfort of your own home, and get paid up to $3,000 a month for it?

Turns out ‘one of the most trusted medical marijuana resources online’, American Marijuana’s job is 100% real and it’s important too.

Cinema 5

However, don’t expect to get the gig just because you love lighting up. The website explains that you shouldn’t expect to be hired ‘just because you can smoke because we’re looking for a guy who also has extensive knowledge of marijuana to educate our readers’.

The crux of the job is this: they’re looking for someone to review a wide variety of cannabis products – from vapes, weed strains, edibles to CBD oils – to give the site’s readers ‘honest and reliable insights’.

Maybe a degree in cannabis will help.

Getty

Explaining the job further, the website adds:

Every month, the lucky applicant will be shipped a box containing different brands and varieties of cannabis products every month. These products range from weed strains, vapes, edibles to CBD oils. The applicant will then test the products in person and write about their experience with the product from unboxing to everything they’ll be doing with the product. It has to also be noted that the applicant will be required to record their experience in film. This includes an in-depth explanation of their experience with the product during and after their use to educate readers and viewers on the effectiveness of the product.

Naturally, there are a few conditions. You have to be fit, healthy, over the age of 18 and live in a state in America or Canada where medical marijuana is legal.

The $3,000 payment is discretionary based on experience and capability, according to the application’s terms and conditions.

Bigstock

Just recently, two cannabis-based medicines used to treat epilepsy and multiple sclerosis (MS) were approved for use by the NHS.

However, facing the rigmarole of actually securing medicinal marijuana, the first major trial of the drug in the UK has launched, with 20,000 patients set to test its impact on a range of conditions.

If the American Marijuana gig sounds like the perfect job for you, click here to find out more details.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]