Matt Hancock Blames Coronavirus Spread On Public Rather Than Government Policy

We’ve shown repeatedly that we will look at the public health advice and we will take the public health advice in terms of what is needed to control the spread of the disease.

This new variant is much easier to catch, it is much more transmissible, and we’re now seeing the effect of that in lots of different parts of the country, unfortunately.

And it means that whereas the old tier 3 was able to contain the old variant, that is proving increasingly difficult in all parts of the country.