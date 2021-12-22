Medicines Regulator Approves Pfizer Vaccination For Children Aged 5-11

Alamy

The Pfizer vaccine has been given the green light to protect children aged five to 11 from COVID-19.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has approved a new lower dose formula of the Pfizer vaccine for children aged five to 11, the lower dose formula will be more suitable for young children and it has been deemed to be safe and effective at protecting against coronavirus.

It contains one third of the dose found in an adult vaccine and guidelines suggest separate doses should be given eight weeks apart, it is already being used in several countries around the world with more than five million children in the US already having received the jab.

PA Images

The government’s scientific advisors have recommended that vulnerable primary school children should be offered a ‘low dose’ vaccine, they have also suggested older children should have the chance to receive a booster against the Omicron variant, BBC News reports.

As the MHRA made the ruling, the final decision on whether to roll out the vaccine to children younger than 12 now rests with government ministers, and it is not yet clear when children aged between five and 11 would get their jabs as the vaccination effort is currently focused on getting adults their booster shot.

According to The Independent, the majority of side effects that might occur as a result of the lower dose vaccine are mild issues such as a sore arm or a flu-like illness.

Dr June Raine, chief executive of the MHRA, said: ‘Parents and carers can be reassured that no new vaccine for children would have been approved unless the expected standards of safety, quality and effectiveness have been met.

‘We have concluded that the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective for five to 11-year-olds, with no new safety concerns identified.’

Alamy

‘We have carefully considered all the available data and reached the decision that there is robust evidence to support a positive benefit-risk for children in this age group,’ she added.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) is recommending that under 12s get the jab if they are vulnerable or they live with someone who is, the Mirror reports.

They have not yet said all five to 11 year olds should receive a vaccination at this stage as they are at ‘very low risk of serious illness’.

The JCVI has also advised that booster jabs should now be offered to 16 and 17-year-olds, as well as 12 to 15-year-olds who are in a clinical risk group, are in household contact with someone who is immunosuppressed, or are severely immunocompromised themselves.

