Men Who Watch Too Much Porn More Likely To Have Erectile Dysfunction, Study Finds

If every day is Palm Sunday in your house, you may be doing your member a disservice. That’s right, too much porn equals erectile dysfunction.

The availability of free-to-watch adult content has reached its zenith, and the only way is up. For many, watching porn is as integral to their daily lives as brushing their teeth or eating breakfast. Remember Neil’s quote from The Inbetweeners: ‘I don’t think I’ve ever been on the internet without having a wank.’

However, a word of warning for the male chronic viewers of porn out there: when it comes to actually having sex with another person, you might be endangering your ability to maintain your manhood.

Researchers from Belgium, Denmark and the UK teamed up to look at the correlation between intake of pornography and erectile dysfunction, tasking 3,267 men with a 118-question survey about their sexual habits. Their results were presented at this week’s European Association of Urology Congress.

Professor Gunter de Win, head researcher from the University of Antwerp and University Hospital Antwerp, said ‘men watch quite a lot of porn, on average around 70 minutes per week, normally for between five and 15 minutes per time, with obviously some watching very little and some watching much, much more’.

Of the male respondents under the age of 35, 23% reported experiencing some level of erectile dysfunction, with de Win saying there was a ‘highly significant relationship between time spent watching porn and increasing difficulty with erectile function with a partner, as indicated by the erectile function and sexual health scores’.

The survey also found that 90% of men skip through porn to the most arousing scenes, and ‘only 65% of men felt that sex with a partner was more exciting than watching porn’, while 20% said they felt the need to ‘watch more extreme porn to get the same level of arousal as previously’.

De Win explained: ‘There’s no doubt that porn conditions the way we view sex… we believe that the erectile dysfunction problems associated with porn stem from this lack of arousal.’

While conceding ‘the people who have responded are not completely representative of the whole male population… the work was designed to unpick any relationship between porn and erectile dysfunction, and given the large sample size we can be pretty confident about the findings’.

De Win said the next step is to conduct a study looking at the effects of porn on women. In the meantime though, the researchers believe ‘doctors dealing with erectile dysfunction should also be asking about watching pornography’.

