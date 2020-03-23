Expert Offers Advice On How To Avoid Porn Eye During Isolation
As people across the world batten down the hatches as they practice social distancing or self-isolation in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19, millions have been warned they are at risk of contracting ‘Porn Eye’.
Many people are beginning their second week of working from home, but opticians are urging people to ration the time they spend glued to their phones and laptops.
With millions working from home, there has been a surge in video calls and conferencing.
Tom Broughton, from spectacles company Cubitts, coined the term ‘Porn Eye’ for ‘a generation who are living out their lives on smartphones and thereby damaging their sight’, and has seen a sharp rise in prescription glasses since they launched in 2013.
He said:
Porn Eye is a condition which puts undue stress and tension on eyes through continuous mobile phone viewing.
Watching adult material on a smart-phone is not going to help your eyesight; you are looking at tiny images and sometimes the video quality can be poor, which leaves you straining your eyes.
There’s a joke about a certain physical activity making you blind, but we want to make the serious point that as the nation adjusts to home office life, we’ll undoubtedly be more reliant on screens more than ever before.
So, it is more important than ever that we look after our eyeballs.
We as adults know that sometimes some light relief will help us get through a stressful time, but let us not make it detrimental to our vision.
According to the College of Optometrists, just 5% of people over the age of 40 have had an eye test in the past 10 years, while the Royal National Institute For Blind People found 23% of those they polled had not sought professional help, despite struggling to see.
Senior Cubitts optometrist Betony Spall said:
We blink up to five times less than normal when in front of a screen, which can result in dry, sore eyes, variability in vision and some watering.
Try to apply the 20-20-20 method: for every 20 minutes in front of a screen, take a 20-second break, and look out at an object 20 feet away.
Cubitts is also encouraging the nation to practice Safe Specs and keep their eyewear clean during this time.
Broughton added:
You may have washed your hands and wiped down your phone more times than you can count, but don’t forget what’s sitting on the end of your nose.
Cubitts campaign comes as part of World Optometry Day, which is today, March 23.
