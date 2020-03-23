Expert Offers Advice On How To Avoid Porn Eye During Isolation

Porn Eye is a condition which puts undue stress and tension on eyes through continuous mobile phone viewing.

Watching adult material on a smart-phone is not going to help your eyesight; you are looking at tiny images and sometimes the video quality can be poor, which leaves you straining your eyes.

There’s a joke about a certain physical activity making you blind, but we want to make the serious point that as the nation adjusts to home office life, we’ll undoubtedly be more reliant on screens more than ever before.

So, it is more important than ever that we look after our eyeballs.

We as adults know that sometimes some light relief will help us get through a stressful time, but let us not make it detrimental to our vision.