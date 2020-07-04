Model Shows What People Could Look Like After 25 Years Of Working From Home DirectlyApply

With the current health crisis ongoing, many of us have found ourselves working from home for the last three months, swapping the office for the living room.

Advert

For me, this means making 10 steps into the living room instead of a healthy 25 minute walk into the office, getting my blood pumping each morning.

Obviously, there are pros and cons to the whole working from home set up, but unless you’re one of those who has picked up a love for running and fitness during lockdown, it has meant more eating and a hell of a lot less moving.

Model Shows What People Could Look Like After 25 Years Of Working From Home DirectlyApply

So, you’re not alone if your favourite jeans no longer fit you.

Advert

I think most of us are vaguely looking forward to getting some sort of normality back once the offices reopen, but what would happen if all of our companies decided to let us work from home forever?

Well, DirectlyApply reckons it has the answers, and it’s not pretty.

Model Shows What People Could Look Like After 25 Years Of Working From Home DirectlyApply

The discovery platform has recently unveiled a model of what remote workers could look like in 25 works if they don’t get a handle on these naughty habits.

Susan is a model, created by fitness experts and psychologists, to show (scare) us into taking note of what will happen if we continue to ignore guidelines put in place for those of us working from home.

Unsurprisingly, Susan has a poor posture from sitting in front of a screen all day (most likely on a dining room chair not designed for office work), and little to no exercise. She also has computer vision syndrome and dark circles from squinting at a screen all day, as well as more wrinkles than your average Joe.

Model Shows What People Could Look Like After 25 Years Of Working From Home Directly Apply

She is severely overweight from too much snacking and nowhere near enough movement and she’s incredibly pale and is suffering from hair loss through lack of vitamin D.

Advert

What you can’t see, however, is that Susan also suffers with her mental health through lack of human contact and stress which can lead to increased blood pressure and in turn chronic health conditions such as cardiovascular disease.

In short: Don’t be like Susan, look after your physical and mental health, folks.