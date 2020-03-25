More Than 170,000 People Sign Up For NHS Volunteer Scheme In Just A Few Hours PA Images/Pexels

While Britain remains on lockdown, with many people left unable to go to work, more than 170,000 people have signed up to volunteer for the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic.

Advert

Health secretary Matt Hancock announced a public call out for volunteers to support the health service late afternoon on Tuesday, March 24, and within hours thousands had signed up.

By this morning, March 25, the number of people offering to volunteer their services reached 170,000, according to GoodSAM, the organisation coordinating the response.

More Than 170,000 People Sign Up For NHS Volunteer Scheme In Just A Few Hours PA Images

The purpose of NHS Volunteer Responders is to support vulnerable people during the COVID-19 outbreak, while also supporting the health service.

Advert

Tasks include transporting healthy patients home from hospital, picking up much-needed supplies for those self-isolating and even being a friendly voice down the phone to someone who is feeling lonely while staying at home, the Independent reports.

Hancock said he wanted to recruit 250,000 volunteers at the press conference in which he told the public:

We are seeking a quarter of a million volunteers, people in good health to help the NHS, for shopping, for the delivery of medicines and to support those who are shielding to protect their own health.

More Than 170,000 People Sign Up For NHS Volunteer Scheme In Just A Few Hours Pexels

Hard working health care workers will also be joined by more than 11,700 recently retired NHS staff who have responded to a call to come back to work to support our health system during the pandemic.

Hancock added that 5,500 final year medics and 18,700 final year nurses would also ‘move to the frontline’ next week.

More than 8,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the UK so far, while the death toll currently sits at 422, according to national statistics.