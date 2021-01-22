Mosque Converted Into Vaccine Centre As Birmingham Trials 24-Hour Vaccine Rollout

PA Images

The Al-Abbas mosque in Birmingham has been converted into a vaccine centre as the city begins administering jabs 24 hours a day.

More than four million people in the UK have now received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, with the introduction of a 24-hour rollout hoping to increase the numbers even more quickly.

Two people at a time are able to receive their doses at the Al-Abbas Islamic Centre in Balsall Heath, the UK’s first mosque to facilitate administering the vaccine, with its multi-purpose hall used as a hub for the operation.

Vaccines given at Birmingham mosque PA Images

The imam, Sheikh Nuru Mohammed, said those at the mosque decided to step in with the hopes of helping those who ‘are not well-informed about the vaccination’. The move comes after concern that false rumours were targeting religious communities and prompting some people in the UK’s South Asian communities to reject the COVID vaccine.

Sheikh Nuru told BBC News:

It will send a strong message to our Muslim brothers and sisters. We are doing this to say a big ‘no’ to fake news and a big ‘yes’ to the vaccine. Muslim scholars advise us to get the vaccine because the sanctity of life is important in Islam.

Dr Rizwan Alidina, a trustee of the mosque and member of the Birmingham and Solihull Clinical Commissioning Group, commented on the importance of using the building for vaccine rollout, saying the significance is ‘obviously quite evident with particularly the Muslim community being one of the communities with a bit of a lower uptake than we would otherwise have expected.’

Alidina has said there has been a good response following the opening of the centre, and he hopes that staff will soon be able to administer between 300 and 500 vaccinations each day.

Masud Ahmad receiving covid vaccination PA Images

Retired GP Dr Masud Ahmad was one of the first to get his jab at the Birmingham mosque, after which he assured the local community that ‘it’s quite safe to have it and they should have it’.

The opening of the mosque comes as University Hospitals Birmingham (UHB) and Nottinghamshire’s Sherwood Forest begin a pilot of round-the-clock vaccinations, with offers going out to high priority groups.

A UHB spokesperson said:

We are looking at further options to provide all health and social care staff across Birmingham and Solihull the opportunity to be vaccinated at a time that suits them. From [January 20] we will be opening up a number of vaccination appointment slots specifically for our night staff, between 6pm and 8am. These will be rolled out site by site at Queen Elizabeth, Heartlands and Good Hope hospitals into the weekend.

The government is aiming to vaccinate all 15 million people in the top four priority groups by February 15.