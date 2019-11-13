Mum Says Smoking Weed Makes Her A Better Parent

caitlinfladager/Instagram

A young mother from Canada has opened up about how using cannabis has helped her to be a ‘better mom’ to her two young children.

Caitlin Fladager, 23, of Vancouver, believes weed allows her to ‘wake up well rested, and with a more clear mind’. She has even noticed benefits to her mental health, having struggled with anxiety and depression for most of her life.

Now, the writer and mental health advocate wants to tackle the stigma surrounding mothers who chill out by smoking weed; pointing out the hypocrisy of those who ‘don’t look twice’ at mums who unwind with a glass of wine in the evening.

Reaching out to her 286,000 Instagram followers, Caitlin wrote a candid caption alongside a photograph of herself enjoying a spliff.

Caitlin wrote:

Yes, I have two kids. Yes, I smoke weed daily. ⁣It’s so funny to my how frowned upon marijuana is. No one looks twice when a mom says she enjoys ‘mom juice’ aka wine, after her kids are in bed. But when a mom says she smokes weed, it’s a huge shock. ⁣⁣

⁣⁣

I talk about this to bring awareness. I feel as not enough people talk about this. Marijuana has helped me so much, especially when it comes to being a mom. I have never been the most patient with my two kids. Weed makes me a better mom, as I get a good night sleep after I smoke. I wake up well rested, and with a more clear mind. [sic]⁣⁣⁣⁣

She continued:

It’s okay to smoke weed after your kids go to bed. ⁣⁣It’s okay to smoke it to help with anxiety. Mine has been SO much better since I started smoking. ⁣⁣

⁣⁣

It’s okay to smoke it to gain weight. I’ve always been dangerously underweight. Now, I am at the healthiest weight I have ever been in my life. ⁣⁣

⁣⁣

It’s okay to smoke it, to help you get off medication. I was able to completely stop my anti depressants because smoking helped me so much. ⁣⁣

⁣⁣

It’s okay to smoke instead of drink. I used to have a problem with drinking, and my behaviour that came along with that. Weed has helped me to stop drinking so much, and to be honest, I much prefer smoking over drinking. ⁣⁣

⁣⁣

Marijuana is my glass of wine. ⁣⁣It’s my can of beer. ⁣⁣It’s my relaxation time. ⁣⁣You can still be a kick ass mom, and smoke weed.

Caitlin has already built herself a reputation as someone who addresses difficult topics head on, having previously opened up about mental health, alcohol dependency and the less Instagram-able side of parenting.

Following her latest post, plenty of grateful mothers have come forward to thank Caitlin for her honesty, sharing their own personal experiences of weed and motherhood.

One person commented:

I smoke weed to help with anxiety/depression plus I have problems trying [to] eat a lot so it definitely helps with that. I’ve gotten a lot of negative reactions for being a mom that smokes weed, even from people who either used to smoke before they had kids or they judge me when they are turning to far worse life ruining drugs. Thank you for speaking up and bringing awareness about this.

Another wrote:

Yaasssss! I’m a mom who smokes, and this is why i don’t post about it due to all the shame i’d get. I smoke because it helps me sleep, and helps my anxiousness calm down after a long day! We should not feel ashamed for it, even though it’s so hard not to. I admire you so much for posting about this! #endthestigma [sic]

Speaking with UNILAD, Caitlin addressed the positive reaction she has had from mothers who could relate all too well to feeling judged on account of their penchant for grass.

Caitlin told UNILAD:

The reaction has been amazing, from what I’ve seen. I’ve had so many parents, not just moms, but dads too, reach out to me thanking me. Thanking me for making them feel less alone, less guilty. There’s a lot of guilt surrounding it, and I think that’s awful. That’s something I’m trying to change. It’s okay to smoke weed and be a parent.

She added:

I hope to absolutely tackle the stigma. It should be just as acceptable, if not more, as a glass of wine after the kids go to bed.

Weed has been legal to buy in Canada since October 2018, and can be easily purchased in dispensaries for both medicinal and recreational purposes.

Many recreational marijuana users report feeling less stressed after a joint, however users should be aware that effects can vary depending on the person.

According to the NHS website, some users ‘may feel chilled out, relaxed and happy’ while others may ‘feel confused, anxious or paranoid’.

