Mum Says Smoking Weed Makes Her A Better Parent

A young mother from Canada has opened up about how using cannabis has helped her to be a ‘better mom’ to her two young children.
Caitlin Fladager, 23, of Vancouver, believes weed allows her to ‘wake up well rested, and with a more clear mind’. She has even noticed benefits to her mental health, having struggled with anxiety and depression for most of her life.
Now, the writer and mental health advocate wants to tackle the stigma surrounding mothers who chill out by smoking weed; pointing out the hypocrisy of those who ‘don’t look twice’ at mums who unwind with a glass of wine in the evening.
Yes, I have two kids. Yes, I smoke weed daily. It’s so funny to my how frowned upon marijuana is. No one looks twice when a mom says she enjoys “mom juice” aka wine, after her kids are in bed. But when a mom says she smokes weed, it’s a huge shock. I talk about this to bring awareness. I feel as not enough people talk about this. Marijuana has helped me so much, especially when it comes to being a mom. I have never been the most patient with my two kids. Weed makes me a better mom, as I get a good night sleep after I smoke. I wake up well rested, and with a more clear mind. It’s okay to smoke weed after your kids go to bed. It’s okay to smoke it to help with anxiety. Mine has been SO much better since I started smoking. It’s okay to smoke it to gain weight. I’ve always been dangerously underweight. Now, I am at the healthiest weight I have ever been in my life. It’s okay to smoke it, to help you get off medication. I was able to completely stop my anti depressants because smoking helped me so much. It’s okay to smoke instead of drink. I used to have a problem with drinking, and my behaviour that came along with that. Weed has helped me to stop drinking so much, and to be honest, I much prefer smoking over drinking. Marijuana is my glass of wine. It’s my can of beer. It’s my relaxation time. You can still be a kick ass mom, and smoke weed.
Reaching out to her 286,000 Instagram followers, Caitlin wrote a candid caption alongside a photograph of herself enjoying a spliff.
Caitlin wrote:
“You’re going out drinking again?” was something I heard often last year. It was January. I was going through the most intense mental health problems. I had spent the day in bed, when my phone lit up. “come drink tonight!” I set my phone back down, and pondered for a minute. At this time, I didn’t have my kids on the weekend. To fill my void of that, was drinking. I got up, caked on makeup to hide the dark circles under my eyes. I brushed my hair, trying to untangle the knots, I went and forced myself to eat an apple, even though I always felt sick, and I left. Later that night, I sat at the bar, and started drinking. I could feel with each sip, my sadness consuming me. My plan to avoid these dark feelings wasn’t working. The next thing I remember, was me sobbing, saying I didn’t want to live anymore, and my friend calling 911. I sat on the curb, feeling the pavement dig into my legs. I saw the police car coming my way. I hung my head in shame. “I’m in my mid twenties. What is wrong with me?” Immense feelings of shame, guilt, and overwhelming sadness washed over me. A police man stepped out of his vehicle, got down to my level and said “do you need me to take you to the hospital?” The ride there felt like a nightmare. I had never been in a police car. I had not expected the seats to be so hard. I arrived at the hospital. I waited, and waited. Finally, a doctor came in. He asked me why I had been drinking, when I’m struggling with depression. I started pouring out to him. I told him about how I would put alcohol in my coffee sometimes. I told him about how out of control I can become when I drink. It took me months to open up to people about how bad my drinking was. Alcohol is not a mask. It’s a cover up, for a much more serious problem. You’re not alone. I’m so glad I’m here to watch my kids grow. Put the glass down.
Caitlin has already built herself a reputation as someone who addresses difficult topics head on, having previously opened up about mental health, alcohol dependency and the less Instagram-able side of parenting.
Following her latest post, plenty of grateful mothers have come forward to thank Caitlin for her honesty, sharing their own personal experiences of weed and motherhood.
One person commented:
I smoke weed to help with anxiety/depression plus I have problems trying [to] eat a lot so it definitely helps with that.
I’ve gotten a lot of negative reactions for being a mom that smokes weed, even from people who either used to smoke before they had kids or they judge me when they are turning to far worse life ruining drugs. Thank you for speaking up and bringing awareness about this.
Another wrote:
Yaasssss! I’m a mom who smokes, and this is why i don’t post about it due to all the shame i’d get. I smoke because it helps me sleep, and helps my anxiousness calm down after a long day!
We should not feel ashamed for it, even though it’s so hard not to. I admire you so much for posting about this! #endthestigma [sic]
Since I have opened up about me smoking weed, I’ve had many comments, questions, and concerns. I’m going to start off by saying, weed is completely legal in Canada. You can walk in to a dispensary and buy it just like alcohol. It is not legal everywhere, even though I think it should be. Marijuana has been my saviour for my anxiety. It has helped me not go back on anti anxiety medication again. It has helped me to be a more patient mother. It is my glass of wine after the kids go to sleep. It is bonding time with my husband, while we smoke, watch Friends, and laugh together. There is a lot of stereotypes about people who smoke weed. And most of them are untrue. My husband is the hardest working man I know, and he smokes. I’m a damn good mom, and I smoke. You would be surprised by the amount of professional people you personally know, who also smoke. Marijuana makes me many things. Happy, relaxed, calm. But what it doesn’t make me, is a bad mom.
Speaking with UNILAD, Caitlin addressed the positive reaction she has had from mothers who could relate all too well to feeling judged on account of their penchant for grass.
Caitlin told UNILAD:
The reaction has been amazing, from what I’ve seen. I’ve had so many parents, not just moms, but dads too, reach out to me thanking me.
Thanking me for making them feel less alone, less guilty. There’s a lot of guilt surrounding it, and I think that’s awful. That’s something I’m trying to change. It’s okay to smoke weed and be a parent.
She added:
I hope to absolutely tackle the stigma. It should be just as acceptable, if not more, as a glass of wine after the kids go to bed.
I get asked a lot how I knew I needed to go to therapy. And the answer is, I didn’t. I remember the very first time I sat down on that couch, across from my therapist. I looked at her with tears in my eyes and said “I probably should have came here a long time ago..” and she said “that’s what everyone says, honey.” When I was growing up, therapy was never really talked about. Nobody ever said anything about it. I always thought it was something for “crazy” people. But as I grew up, and starting experiencing mental health problems, I looked more and more into it. Never fully committing. Thinking “oh I’m fine, it’s just a bad week.” I waited until I was so bad, to finally go to therapy. And I don’t want you to do that. Therapy is not bad. It is not scary. It is not something to be ashamed of. It is strong. It is brave. It is an accomplishment. Don’t wait until you get too bad where you are forced to go. Therapy is not weak. It’s one of the strongest things you can do. Asking for help is not a sign of weakness, and talking about it isn’t either. Normalizing it is so important. I go to therapy weekly when I’m in a rough patch, and monthly when I’m in a really good place. Check in with yourself, ask for help when needed, and don’t ever let anyone make you feel ashamed for it. You got this. We’re in this together. #endthestigma
Weed has been legal to buy in Canada since October 2018, and can be easily purchased in dispensaries for both medicinal and recreational purposes.
Many recreational marijuana users report feeling less stressed after a joint, however users should be aware that effects can vary depending on the person.
According to the NHS website, some users ‘may feel chilled out, relaxed and happy’ while others may ‘feel confused, anxious or paranoid’.
