Mum Smokes Cannabis To Feel ‘Normal’ After Battle With Postpartum Psychosis

I know it’s illegal and people will judge me for it but I’m desperate to be normal again and to make my kids have a more secure, happier home life.

If that means I have to find a local man to supply me with a little bit of cannabis to smoke, then I’m OK with that.

I smoke a joint – or maybe only half a joint – when the children are in bed around 9pm. Instantly I can feel the thousands of butterflies in my chest vanish and the anxious thoughts disappear.

It means I can do the housework, iron and lay out the kids’ uniforms and have a clear head to do everything I need to do. It makes me me again.